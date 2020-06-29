149 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

New rental property in Belmont Shore! The building was completely rebuilt just a few years ago. Rare opportunity to rent the front unit. Unbeatable location! Walk to the beach, walk to 2nd street. Granite counters, wood floors, and lots of other upgrades, Private washer and dryer! 1 bed 1 bath $1,595 per month $1,000 deposit. Option for a garage for an additional $100. Minimum Credit score of 600, minimum income 2x the rent, bank statement that holds a minimum balance of 2x the rent for 2+ months. No Dogs! One Cat would be considered. No Section 8. NO EXCEPTIONS ON QUALIFICATIONS. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

