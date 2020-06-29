All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

149 Prospect Avenue

149 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

149 Prospect Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
New rental property in Belmont Shore! The building was completely rebuilt just a few years ago. Rare opportunity to rent the front unit. Unbeatable location! Walk to the beach, walk to 2nd street. Granite counters, wood floors, and lots of other upgrades, Private washer and dryer! 1 bed 1 bath $1,595 per month $1,000 deposit. Option for a garage for an additional $100. Minimum Credit score of 600, minimum income 2x the rent, bank statement that holds a minimum balance of 2x the rent for 2+ months. No Dogs! One Cat would be considered. No Section 8. NO EXCEPTIONS ON QUALIFICATIONS. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

