Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A

145 Bay Shore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 Bay Shore Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom in front of the Bay - SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/fe4fd65073/145-bay-shore-ave-a-long-beach-ca-90803

Enjoy the view of the bay in front of this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. It's ready to be moved in, it's just waiting for the right people to call this place home. There's a patio out front where you can enjoy the sun and the breeze. The living room features a fireplace on wooden floors. The kitchen comes with a range, dishwasher and a fridge and plenty of storage space. Schedule a viewing so that you can experience the relaxing ambiance of the bay.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $2,900
DEPOSIT: One months rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,800 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 1,000
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: none

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit Apply Now
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

Property Description Details

AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Naples Elementary School (10/10), Rogers Middle School )8/10)
FLOORING: tile, wood
GARAGE/PARKING: one parking spot and street parking
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Fridge
*Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner.
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: No Laundry Provided

PROPERTY TYPE: single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1975

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the paw score the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the Potentially Dangerous Dog (CA Chap 9 31602) or Vicious Dog (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5808555)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A have any available units?
145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A have?
Some of 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A offers parking.
Does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A has units with dishwashers.

