145 Bay Shore Ave Apt A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom in front of the Bay - SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/fe4fd65073/145-bay-shore-ave-a-long-beach-ca-90803



Enjoy the view of the bay in front of this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. It's ready to be moved in, it's just waiting for the right people to call this place home. There's a patio out front where you can enjoy the sun and the breeze. The living room features a fireplace on wooden floors. The kitchen comes with a range, dishwasher and a fridge and plenty of storage space. Schedule a viewing so that you can experience the relaxing ambiance of the bay.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $2,900

DEPOSIT: One months rent upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,800 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 1,000

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: none



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit Apply Now

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



Property Description Details



AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Naples Elementary School (10/10), Rogers Middle School )8/10)

FLOORING: tile, wood

GARAGE/PARKING: one parking spot and street parking

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Fridge

*Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner.

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: No Laundry Provided



PROPERTY TYPE: single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1975



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the paw score the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the Potentially Dangerous Dog (CA Chap 9 31602) or Vicious Dog (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5808555)