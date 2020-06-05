1425 E. Appleton St.

Amenities

Great Location! Long Beach Area This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, and variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues. Has easy access to the Pacific Coast Highway and Californias State Route 710. The building includes common area amenities that include; garage parking, with open courtyard and has a laundry room in the building. Schedule a showing today. Parking/Storage Rental FREE with rental assigned. To call & setup an appointment 562-712-5794. The property is close to the beach, restaurants, malls, supermarkets and entertainment venues.

Cute unit, in the quiet neighborhood of Appleton street, this is the perfect home for anyone looking to be minutes away from the beach and long beach nightlife. Everything is at a walks distance! Call or Email now to get information and as about our move in specials Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=766Tscgf0ao 1 Month Free.



Amenities: Laundry room, Laminate wood planks thru out, Gas Heater, Pet friendly.

Utilities: Water.

Appliances: Stove.

Parking: Included

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6382/



