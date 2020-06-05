All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

1425 E. Appleton St.

1425 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location! Long Beach Area This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, and variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues. Has easy access to the Pacific Coast Highway and Californias State Route 710. The building includes common area amenities that include; garage parking, with open courtyard and has a laundry room in the building. Schedule a showing today. Parking/Storage Rental FREE with rental assigned. To call & setup an appointment 562-712-5794. The property is close to the beach, restaurants, malls, supermarkets and entertainment venues.
Cute unit, in the quiet neighborhood of Appleton street, this is the perfect home for anyone looking to be minutes away from the beach and long beach nightlife. Everything is at a walks distance! Call or Email now to get information and as about our move in specials Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=766Tscgf0ao 1 Month Free.

Amenities: Laundry room, Laminate wood planks thru out, Gas Heater, Pet friendly.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Stove.
Parking: Included
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6382/

IT490611 - IT49MC6382

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E. Appleton St. have any available units?
1425 E. Appleton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 E. Appleton St. have?
Some of 1425 E. Appleton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 E. Appleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E. Appleton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E. Appleton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 E. Appleton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1425 E. Appleton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E. Appleton St. does offer parking.
Does 1425 E. Appleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 E. Appleton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E. Appleton St. have a pool?
No, 1425 E. Appleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E. Appleton St. have accessible units?
No, 1425 E. Appleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E. Appleton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E. Appleton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
