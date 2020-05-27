1407 W Ocean

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Major Renovation! **NEW master bath//NEW floors throughout//NEW Paint throughout**Garage includedbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building. Private Patio area with lots of morning sun.Big storage closet and a garage shelves for storage.BIG BIG 1,100 SQft!Master with his and her closets.Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator water supply.br LAYOUTThis is a two story unit. UPSTAIRS: A large master with two closets and a generous second bedroom. A full bath upstairs. DOWNSTAIRS: A living room, dining area, kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large closet for storage and back patio for grilling or potted plants. Owner pays for trash, water/hot water and landscaping.br OUTSIDECulti-sack street.Private Laundry on-site.Big trees and Green lawns.Lighted Palm tree and red brick hardscape.br ENERGY EFFICIENCYHigh efficiency Energy Star forced air heating,LED and CFL lighting throughout home ,New double pane lowE glass windows and Sliding glass door to BIG private patioEnergy star rated front door,New Low flow toiletEnvironmentally responsible techniques and materials are used throughout the residence.br PET POLICYCat friendly and a dog under 20 pounds would be considered .A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1985/month.Security Deposit $800 on approval of Credit.Call direct 949-335-2931Sorry no housing.It rents quick!iP