Last updated March 21 2019 at 8:43 AM

1407 W Ocean

1407 West Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1407 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Terminal Island

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Renovation! **NEW master bath//NEW floors throughout//NEW Paint throughout**Garage includedbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building. Private Patio area with lots of morning sun.Big storage closet and a garage shelves for storage.BIG BIG 1,100 SQft!Master with his and her closets.Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator water supply.br LAYOUTThis is a two story unit. UPSTAIRS: A large master with two closets and a generous second bedroom. A full bath upstairs. DOWNSTAIRS: A living room, dining area, kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large closet for storage and back patio for grilling or potted plants. Owner pays for trash, water/hot water and landscaping.br OUTSIDECulti-sack street.Private Laundry on-site.Big trees and Green lawns.Lighted Palm tree and red brick hardscape.br ENERGY EFFICIENCYHigh efficiency Energy Star forced air heating,LED and CFL lighting throughout home ,New double pane lowE glass windows and Sliding glass door to BIG private patioEnergy star rated front door,New Low flow toiletEnvironmentally responsible techniques and materials are used throughout the residence.br PET POLICYCat friendly and a dog under 20 pounds would be considered .A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1985/month.Security Deposit $800 on approval of Credit.Call direct 949-335-2931Sorry no housing.It rents quick!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 W Ocean have any available units?
1407 W Ocean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 W Ocean have?
Some of 1407 W Ocean's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 W Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
1407 W Ocean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 W Ocean pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 W Ocean is pet friendly.
Does 1407 W Ocean offer parking?
Yes, 1407 W Ocean offers parking.
Does 1407 W Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 W Ocean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 W Ocean have a pool?
No, 1407 W Ocean does not have a pool.
Does 1407 W Ocean have accessible units?
No, 1407 W Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 W Ocean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 W Ocean has units with dishwashers.
