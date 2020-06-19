1400 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub lobby

Absolutely stunning, direct ocean view,showcase home in the highly demanded 'Meridian' beach front complex located on the sand!This rarely available, model perfect home, offers an end unit location and has 3 walls of windows to take advantage of the amazing panoramic ocean views along with having a huge wrap around balcony to entertain and enjoy the stunning outlooks and the sounds of the blue pacific below!Interior upgrades include:travertine flooring,crown molding throughout,upgraded window coverings,custom interior designer paint,granite kitchen counter tops,gas GE appliance package and more!The upscale 'Meridian' complex offers resort styled living with amazing common area facilities that include:lobby doorman,pool,spa,outdoor fireplace,BBQ area,sundeck,Rec. room with full kitchen and pool table,gym,direct beach access and more!Come live the beach front lifestyle you have dreamed of!Let the sights and sounds of the blue Pacific act as your backyard!This home is sure to impress and is a rare opportunity!