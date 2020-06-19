All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1400 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1400 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

1400 E Ocean Boulevard

1400 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1400 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Absolutely stunning, direct ocean view,showcase home in the highly demanded 'Meridian' beach front complex located on the sand!This rarely available, model perfect home, offers an end unit location and has 3 walls of windows to take advantage of the amazing panoramic ocean views along with having a huge wrap around balcony to entertain and enjoy the stunning outlooks and the sounds of the blue pacific below!Interior upgrades include:travertine flooring,crown molding throughout,upgraded window coverings,custom interior designer paint,granite kitchen counter tops,gas GE appliance package and more!The upscale 'Meridian' complex offers resort styled living with amazing common area facilities that include:lobby doorman,pool,spa,outdoor fireplace,BBQ area,sundeck,Rec. room with full kitchen and pool table,gym,direct beach access and more!Come live the beach front lifestyle you have dreamed of!Let the sights and sounds of the blue Pacific act as your backyard!This home is sure to impress and is a rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1400 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1400 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1400 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1400 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1400 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1400 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine