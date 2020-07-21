All apartments in Long Beach
140 Cordova
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM

140 Cordova

140 Cordova Walk · No Longer Available
Location

140 Cordova Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Super charming 1 bed 1 bath home in a premium Naples Island location just 1/2 a block to the beautiful canals features an open floor plan; the charismatic kitchen looks onto the living room with French door access to a lushly landscaped yard and outdoor dining area with cool fire pit table while the spacious bedroom with en suite upgraded bath also has an attached utility room with washer and dryer that could double as office and/or storage space. Enjoy the outdoor shower & storage for water toys ie; stand up paddle boards & surf boards. Tons of storage and easy street parking, this is a rare find on Naples Island!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Cordova have any available units?
140 Cordova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 140 Cordova currently offering any rent specials?
140 Cordova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Cordova pet-friendly?
No, 140 Cordova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 140 Cordova offer parking?
No, 140 Cordova does not offer parking.
Does 140 Cordova have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Cordova offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Cordova have a pool?
No, 140 Cordova does not have a pool.
Does 140 Cordova have accessible units?
No, 140 Cordova does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Cordova have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Cordova does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Cordova have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Cordova does not have units with air conditioning.
