Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

137 W 6th Street

137 West 6th Street · (626) 672-6113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 West 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Just Beautiful, Bright, Loft Style, Innovative Open Floor Plan Apartment. New vinyl Wood Floors, High end Efficient Appliances (Range, Dishwasher & Microwave Included), Very Easy to Clean Quartz Counter tops, Upscale Bathrooms, Balcony, Secured Parking(1 space), Washer and Dryer Hookups. Amazing Location on 6th and Pine Ave., Walking Distance to International Food Restaurants, Theaters, Fun Shops and Other Entertainment Spots such as The Laugh Factory, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline. Owner Pays Water and Trash. owner pays for water/trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 W 6th Street have any available units?
137 W 6th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 W 6th Street have?
Some of 137 W 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 W 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 137 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 137 W 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 137 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 137 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 137 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
