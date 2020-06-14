137 W 6th Street

Amenities
Just Beautiful, Bright, Loft Style, Innovative Open Floor Plan Apartment. New vinyl Wood Floors, High end Efficient Appliances (Range, Dishwasher & Microwave Included), Very Easy to Clean Quartz Counter tops, Upscale Bathrooms, Balcony, Secured Parking(1 space), Washer and Dryer Hookups. Amazing Location on 6th and Pine Ave., Walking Distance to International Food Restaurants, Theaters, Fun Shops and Other Entertainment Spots such as The Laugh Factory, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline. Owner Pays Water and Trash.