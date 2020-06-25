All apartments in Long Beach
1339 E. 7th St. #02
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1339 E. 7th St. #02

1339 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Private Garages! - Now Leasing! Ground floor condo located in a gated, well maintained community that features lush grounds and on-site laundry. The home features two large bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, large closets and recently remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts a huge walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom that features a vanity sink and a fully tiled shower. The Large living room has recessed lighting, a formal entry with coat closet and opens to a spacious kitchen that features maple veneered cabinets, granite counters, and comes fully equipped with a stove, microwave oven and a dishwasher. The unit also includes two private, oversize garages, each with a remote opener and one with a side door as well as 3 dedicated parking spaces. Just minutes from downtown Long Beach, The Pike and Shoreline Village, this updated and totally remodeled condominium is the perfect choice!

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/888034

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4844904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 have any available units?
1339 E. 7th St. #02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 have?
Some of 1339 E. 7th St. #02's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 E. 7th St. #02 currently offering any rent specials?
1339 E. 7th St. #02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 E. 7th St. #02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 E. 7th St. #02 is pet friendly.
Does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 offer parking?
Yes, 1339 E. 7th St. #02 offers parking.
Does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 E. 7th St. #02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 have a pool?
No, 1339 E. 7th St. #02 does not have a pool.
Does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 have accessible units?
No, 1339 E. 7th St. #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 E. 7th St. #02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 E. 7th St. #02 has units with dishwashers.
