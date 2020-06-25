1339 E. 7th St. #02

Amenities

Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Private Garages! - Now Leasing! Ground floor condo located in a gated, well maintained community that features lush grounds and on-site laundry. The home features two large bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, large closets and recently remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts a huge walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom that features a vanity sink and a fully tiled shower. The Large living room has recessed lighting, a formal entry with coat closet and opens to a spacious kitchen that features maple veneered cabinets, granite counters, and comes fully equipped with a stove, microwave oven and a dishwasher. The unit also includes two private, oversize garages, each with a remote opener and one with a side door as well as 3 dedicated parking spaces. Just minutes from downtown Long Beach, The Pike and Shoreline Village, this updated and totally remodeled condominium is the perfect choice!



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



