Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

133 The Promenade N

133 the Promenade North · No Longer Available
Location

133 the Promenade North, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
shuffle board
Come live the amazing city life in the middle of it all! Stroll down The Promenade through shops and delicious restaurants all the way to the beach. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom loft has all the amenities you could want. Great location, a fantastic workout room that beats most gyms out, lovely relaxing clubhouse facility that you can entertain your friends with a game of pool, shuffleboard, tv, or just lounging with snacks and drinks. The loft is a warm inviting place with wood plank floors and designer lighting. This home is also equipt with a washer & dryer in the unit, as well as your normal appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 The Promenade N have any available units?
133 The Promenade N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 The Promenade N have?
Some of 133 The Promenade N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 The Promenade N currently offering any rent specials?
133 The Promenade N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 The Promenade N pet-friendly?
No, 133 The Promenade N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 133 The Promenade N offer parking?
No, 133 The Promenade N does not offer parking.
Does 133 The Promenade N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 The Promenade N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 The Promenade N have a pool?
Yes, 133 The Promenade N has a pool.
Does 133 The Promenade N have accessible units?
No, 133 The Promenade N does not have accessible units.
Does 133 The Promenade N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 The Promenade N has units with dishwashers.
