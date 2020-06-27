133 The Promenade N

Amenities

Come live the amazing city life in the middle of it all! Stroll down The Promenade through shops and delicious restaurants all the way to the beach. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom loft has all the amenities you could want. Great location, a fantastic workout room that beats most gyms out, lovely relaxing clubhouse facility that you can entertain your friends with a game of pool, shuffleboard, tv, or just lounging with snacks and drinks. The loft is a warm inviting place with wood plank floors and designer lighting. This home is also equipt with a washer & dryer in the unit, as well as your normal appliances.