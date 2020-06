Amenities

Lovely Classic Mid Century Modern apartment...with a private garage! Original hardwood floors, large rooms, second story level for more privacy. Small, secure 12 unit complex with on -site laundry. One block from Ocean Boulevard and the Beach/Bike Path. This neighborhood has a great variety of restaurants, local shops, and grocery stores to choose from. Currently being painted and professionally cleaned.