All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:20 PM

1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406

1250 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1250 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beach living with natural light flows into the condo that's bright and airy. Spacious, Top-Floor, Corner Unit that is stylishly remodeled with ocean views in a mid-century complex. Gleaming genuine hardwood floors, upgraded granite counter-tops, cabinetry, SS appliances, gas stove, and tiled back-splash. The condo has no shared walls with a direct access to the beach, a path private to the complex. Enjoy ocean breezes from window in every room,or for your comfort is central AC. Condo has large closets, with extra storage in both bedrooms. Also features euro-style washer/dryer combo in unit.There is also a community laundry available as well. There is 1 large main bathroom and a 1/2 bath in the secondary bedroom.Fantastic location, steps to the sand and SHORELINE PEDESTRIAN BIKE PATH. Walk-able to annual local events such as Toyota Grand Prix. Queen Mary/Aquarium, or, Belmont Shore shops are only minutes away.One designated parking in the secure garage with overhead storage. Pet considered (30 lbs max, $35/monthly pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 have any available units?
1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 have?
Some of 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 offers parking.
Does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 have a pool?
No, 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 have accessible units?
No, 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine