1250 E Ocean Boulevard #406

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beach living with natural light flows into the condo that's bright and airy. Spacious, Top-Floor, Corner Unit that is stylishly remodeled with ocean views in a mid-century complex. Gleaming genuine hardwood floors, upgraded granite counter-tops, cabinetry, SS appliances, gas stove, and tiled back-splash. The condo has no shared walls with a direct access to the beach, a path private to the complex. Enjoy ocean breezes from window in every room,or for your comfort is central AC. Condo has large closets, with extra storage in both bedrooms. Also features euro-style washer/dryer combo in unit.There is also a community laundry available as well. There is 1 large main bathroom and a 1/2 bath in the secondary bedroom.Fantastic location, steps to the sand and SHORELINE PEDESTRIAN BIKE PATH. Walk-able to annual local events such as Toyota Grand Prix. Queen Mary/Aquarium, or, Belmont Shore shops are only minutes away.One designated parking in the secure garage with overhead storage. Pet considered (30 lbs max, $35/monthly pet fee).