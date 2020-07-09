1250 E 3rd Street #4

Amenities

One Bedroom 1 Bath with Garage Included - Alamitos Beach condominium in small, friendly, quiet complex just a short walk from the beach! 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower unit has brand new hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen has gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Separate dining area and spacious living room with AC unit. Beautiful, ornate crown moldings throughout and an upgraded tiled bathroom. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Plenty of light and storage. Front patio. Private garage. Additional parking can be rented from church lot directly across the street. Convenient, free, on-site laundry. Utilities: water included. Small pets OK.?

PLEASE START CALLING, ON JUNE 3, 2020... 562-621-1235, FOR JUNE 5TH VIEWING



