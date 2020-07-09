All apartments in Long Beach
1250 E 3rd Street #4

1250 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One Bedroom 1 Bath with Garage Included - Alamitos Beach condominium in small, friendly, quiet complex just a short walk from the beach! 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower unit has brand new hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen has gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Separate dining area and spacious living room with AC unit. Beautiful, ornate crown moldings throughout and an upgraded tiled bathroom. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Plenty of light and storage. Front patio. Private garage. Additional parking can be rented from church lot directly across the street. Convenient, free, on-site laundry. Utilities: water included. Small pets OK.?
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 have any available units?
1250 E 3rd Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 have?
Some of 1250 E 3rd Street #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 E 3rd Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 E 3rd Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 E 3rd Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 E 3rd Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 E 3rd Street #4 offers parking.
Does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 E 3rd Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 have a pool?
No, 1250 E 3rd Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 1250 E 3rd Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 E 3rd Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 E 3rd Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

