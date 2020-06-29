1227 East 1st Street, #2F

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment With a One Car Garage... Waiting for You to Make it Home! - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment is located only a walking distance away from the beach! As you enter the unit you will find the spacious living room that comes with beautiful double-pane windows that keeps the noise away and bring in plenty of natural light and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. The large dining room comes with laminate flooring throughout that is perfect for hosting. The kitchen located adjacent form the dining room comes with beautiful stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Electric Stove and Dishwasher) and pristine white cabinets with plenty of storage space and beautiful quartz countertops. The First bathroom includes a beautiful vanity to help you get ready for your day! Also, includes a full shower and bath to relax. The Hallway has large cabinets for extra storage and a stackable washer and dryer! The first bedroom is very spacious and has plenty of closet space. The master bedroom comes with two closets and laminate flooring throughout. The beautiful Master bathroom has a beautiful standing walk in shower. One Car Garage included! Make this your home today!



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Apartment

Year Built: 1961

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer

Garage / Parking: One Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate

Yard: Common Area

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



