Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1227 East 1st Street, #2F

1227 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1227 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment With a One Car Garage... Waiting for You to Make it Home! - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment is located only a walking distance away from the beach! As you enter the unit you will find the spacious living room that comes with beautiful double-pane windows that keeps the noise away and bring in plenty of natural light and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. The large dining room comes with laminate flooring throughout that is perfect for hosting. The kitchen located adjacent form the dining room comes with beautiful stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Electric Stove and Dishwasher) and pristine white cabinets with plenty of storage space and beautiful quartz countertops. The First bathroom includes a beautiful vanity to help you get ready for your day! Also, includes a full shower and bath to relax. The Hallway has large cabinets for extra storage and a stackable washer and dryer! The first bedroom is very spacious and has plenty of closet space. The master bedroom comes with two closets and laminate flooring throughout. The beautiful Master bathroom has a beautiful standing walk in shower. One Car Garage included! Make this your home today!

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1961
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate
Yard: Common Area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5524692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F have any available units?
1227 East 1st Street, #2F doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F have?
Some of 1227 East 1st Street, #2F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 1227 East 1st Street, #2F currently offering any rent specials?
1227 East 1st Street, #2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 East 1st Street, #2F pet-friendly?
No, 1227 East 1st Street, #2F is not pet friendly.
Does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F offer parking?
Yes, 1227 East 1st Street, #2F offers parking.
Does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 East 1st Street, #2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F have a pool?
No, 1227 East 1st Street, #2F does not have a pool.
Does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F have accessible units?
No, 1227 East 1st Street, #2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 East 1st Street, #2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 East 1st Street, #2F has units with dishwashers.
