Long Beach, CA
1209 E BROADWAY STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1209 E BROADWAY STREET

1209 East Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1209 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Craftsman 3br 1bath home with extended driveway parking and garage -
Large Craftsman 3/br-1bath single family home approx. 1424 sq. ft. And small back yard. 2-car garage with additional long driveway, wood floors, blinds, tiled kitchen floors, small breakfast area in kitchen, washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator. . All bedrooms have doors opening to a west slab area. 2 bedrooms with stand-up closet storage. Tenants pay ALL utilities. Non-Smoking, 1- small pet only o.k. with higher security deposit. Key check out available at 248 Redondo Ave. Call Chris Martinez: 562-344-0267. No Co-signers. Non Smoking property. Rear Entry Only to House.
Saturday key checkout at 248 Redondo Avenue, Long beach, 90803/ or schedule weekday showings with Chris (562) 344-0267.

(RLNE2149777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET have any available units?
1209 E BROADWAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET have?
Some of 1209 E BROADWAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E BROADWAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E BROADWAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E BROADWAY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 E BROADWAY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1209 E BROADWAY STREET offers parking.
Does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 E BROADWAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET have a pool?
No, 1209 E BROADWAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1209 E BROADWAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E BROADWAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 E BROADWAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
