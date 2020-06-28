1209 E BROADWAY STREET

Amenities
Great Craftsman 3br 1bath home with extended driveway parking and garage -
Large Craftsman 3/br-1bath single family home approx. 1424 sq. ft. And small back yard. 2-car garage with additional long driveway, wood floors, blinds, tiled kitchen floors, small breakfast area in kitchen, washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator. . All bedrooms have doors opening to a west slab area. 2 bedrooms with stand-up closet storage. Tenants pay ALL utilities. Non-Smoking, 1- small pet only o.k. with higher security deposit. Key check out available at 248 Redondo Ave. Call Chris Martinez: 562-344-0267. No Co-signers. Non Smoking property. Rear Entry Only to House.
Saturday key checkout at 248 Redondo Avenue, Long beach, 90803/ or schedule weekday showings with Chris (562) 344-0267.
(RLNE2149777)