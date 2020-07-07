All apartments in Long Beach
1207 Obispo Avenue
1207 Obispo Avenue

1207 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Eastside circle of Long Beach Near Redondo Ave. This unit features travertine tile throughout unit. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. Open floor plan with large living/dinning room. Large Balcony with extra storage space. Stackable washer and dryer in the hallway. Bathrooms are on each end of the unit with large closet space. Elevator and Stairs are available. 2 Underground assigned gated parking.
Near Downtown Long Beach, Fine Dinning, Shopping, Queen Mary, CSULD and VA Hospital. Call us today to schedule your showing. This unit will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 10/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

