1207 Obispo Avenue

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel elevator extra storage

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Eastside circle of Long Beach Near Redondo Ave. This unit features travertine tile throughout unit. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. Open floor plan with large living/dinning room. Large Balcony with extra storage space. Stackable washer and dryer in the hallway. Bathrooms are on each end of the unit with large closet space. Elevator and Stairs are available. 2 Underground assigned gated parking.

Near Downtown Long Beach, Fine Dinning, Shopping, Queen Mary, CSULD and VA Hospital. Call us today to schedule your showing. This unit will not last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 10/15/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

