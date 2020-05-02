1150 Ohio Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment of approx. 950 Sq. ft.// STOVE//18 Cu. ft. REFRIGERATOR/ TONS OF KITCHEN CABINETS//New GRANITE counters//like new vinyl and carpeting//recently new paint and blinds//shared BACK YARD//Laundry Room//OWNER PAYS hot water, water,gas,trash, and sewer which is equal to ABOUT an $80 a month SAVINGS TO THE TENANT in utilities// Tenant pays only electric// 88% WALKING SCORE-near bus stop, many stores, markets, restaurants// QUIET AND FRIENDLY BUILDING//Some tenants have been in the building over 15 years//You will like what you see.