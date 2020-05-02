All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

1150 Ohio Avenue

1150 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment of approx. 950 Sq. ft.// STOVE//18 Cu. ft. REFRIGERATOR/ TONS OF KITCHEN CABINETS//New GRANITE counters//like new vinyl and carpeting//recently new paint and blinds//shared BACK YARD//Laundry Room//OWNER PAYS hot water, water,gas,trash, and sewer which is equal to ABOUT an $80 a month SAVINGS TO THE TENANT in utilities// Tenant pays only electric// 88% WALKING SCORE-near bus stop, many stores, markets, restaurants// QUIET AND FRIENDLY BUILDING//Some tenants have been in the building over 15 years//You will like what you see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Ohio Avenue have any available units?
1150 Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 1150 Ohio Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Ohio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1150 Ohio Avenue offer parking?
No, 1150 Ohio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 1150 Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1150 Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
