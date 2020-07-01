Amenities

115 PROSPECT- BELMONT SHORE SPANISH STYLE VINTAGE CHARMING HOME - Upper unit B - Very nice large two bed, one bath plus office space, single car garage and large patio with washer/dryer hook ups. Interior offers: Freshly refinished original hardwood floors in living, dining, hallway and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom.Living room has fresh two tone paint with dental crown molding and large windows allowing in lots of natural lighting. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, nice cabinetry, stove and refrigerator. Completely remodeled bathroom with new tile surround full walk in shower, double sink vanity, double mirrors, new toilet, new lighting, faucets and hardware.



Non smoking, no co-signers, no section 8 & will consider cat with higher deposit. 1 year lease required. Owner pays cold water and sewage. Property is situated one block from the beach and near great schools, 2ND. Street restaurant and entertainment and the newly constructed complex, 2nd & PCH slated for a 10/24/2019 grand opening.



***OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE COMING SOON***



AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS NOW. MAY CONTACT CHARLOTTE @ (562) 344-3564 OR SHARON @ (562) 439-2148, FOR A PERSONAL SHOWING. RENT $2795, SECURITY DEPOSIT $2800.



***PICTURES ARE CURRENT***.



***ONE TIME RENTAL***



