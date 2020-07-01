All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

115 PROSPECT

115 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 Prospect Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
115 PROSPECT- BELMONT SHORE SPANISH STYLE VINTAGE CHARMING HOME - Upper unit B - Very nice large two bed, one bath plus office space, single car garage and large patio with washer/dryer hook ups. Interior offers: Freshly refinished original hardwood floors in living, dining, hallway and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom.Living room has fresh two tone paint with dental crown molding and large windows allowing in lots of natural lighting. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, nice cabinetry, stove and refrigerator. Completely remodeled bathroom with new tile surround full walk in shower, double sink vanity, double mirrors, new toilet, new lighting, faucets and hardware.

Non smoking, no co-signers, no section 8 & will consider cat with higher deposit. 1 year lease required. Owner pays cold water and sewage. Property is situated one block from the beach and near great schools, 2ND. Street restaurant and entertainment and the newly constructed complex, 2nd & PCH slated for a 10/24/2019 grand opening.

***OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE COMING SOON***

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS NOW. MAY CONTACT CHARLOTTE @ (562) 344-3564 OR SHARON @ (562) 439-2148, FOR A PERSONAL SHOWING. RENT $2795, SECURITY DEPOSIT $2800.

***PICTURES ARE CURRENT***.

***ONE TIME RENTAL***

(RLNE4470638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 PROSPECT have any available units?
115 PROSPECT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 PROSPECT have?
Some of 115 PROSPECT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 PROSPECT currently offering any rent specials?
115 PROSPECT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 PROSPECT pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 PROSPECT is pet friendly.
Does 115 PROSPECT offer parking?
Yes, 115 PROSPECT offers parking.
Does 115 PROSPECT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 PROSPECT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 PROSPECT have a pool?
No, 115 PROSPECT does not have a pool.
Does 115 PROSPECT have accessible units?
No, 115 PROSPECT does not have accessible units.
Does 115 PROSPECT have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 PROSPECT does not have units with dishwashers.

