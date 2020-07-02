Amenities

Charming Spanish House in Belmont Shore - Located in Belmont Shore, this charming Spanish house is just perfect! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this light, bright, and airy house boasts almost 1100 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bathroom is also remodeled and includes multiple tile and granite features. The bedrooms boast lots of windows and good storage. This house comes with a fireplace, forced air heat, air conditioning and dual pane windows throughout. There is a private fenced patio in the front and a walled yard with awning in the back. The house also includes an over sized one car garage including washer and dryer. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 115 Argonne Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



No Cats Allowed



