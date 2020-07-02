All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

115 Argonne Ave.

115 Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 Argonne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Spanish House in Belmont Shore - Located in Belmont Shore, this charming Spanish house is just perfect! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this light, bright, and airy house boasts almost 1100 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bathroom is also remodeled and includes multiple tile and granite features. The bedrooms boast lots of windows and good storage. This house comes with a fireplace, forced air heat, air conditioning and dual pane windows throughout. There is a private fenced patio in the front and a walled yard with awning in the back. The house also includes an over sized one car garage including washer and dryer. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 115 Argonne Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Argonne Ave. have any available units?
115 Argonne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Argonne Ave. have?
Some of 115 Argonne Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Argonne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
115 Argonne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Argonne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Argonne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 115 Argonne Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 115 Argonne Ave. offers parking.
Does 115 Argonne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Argonne Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Argonne Ave. have a pool?
No, 115 Argonne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 115 Argonne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 115 Argonne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Argonne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Argonne Ave. has units with dishwashers.

