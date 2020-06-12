1133 Ximeno Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1705cec086 ---- This upstairs one bedroom apartment is nestled on a well maintained property. The property boast a large common back yard with onsite laundry and assigned cubby. This unit comes with a large bright living room and a side access from your unit to the shared yard. The ample kitchen comes with new counters, cabinets, stove, and refrigerator. There is a long hallway with nice sized linen closet. The bathroom decor tile floors, white subway tile in the tub/shower, sink and toilet giving the appearance of a bright restroom. Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1931 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and Gardener Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Floors Yard: Shared Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* On Site Coined Laundry Shared Backyard