1133 Ximeno Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

1133 Ximeno Ave

1133 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1705cec086 ---- This upstairs one bedroom apartment is nestled on a well maintained property. The property boast a large common back yard with onsite laundry and assigned cubby. This unit comes with a large bright living room and a side access from your unit to the shared yard. The ample kitchen comes with new counters, cabinets, stove, and refrigerator. There is a long hallway with nice sized linen closet. The bathroom decor tile floors, white subway tile in the tub/shower, sink and toilet giving the appearance of a bright restroom. Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1931 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and Gardener Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Floors Yard: Shared Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* On Site Coined Laundry Shared Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Ximeno Ave have any available units?
1133 Ximeno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Ximeno Ave have?
Some of 1133 Ximeno Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Ximeno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Ximeno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Ximeno Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Ximeno Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Ximeno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Ximeno Ave offers parking.
Does 1133 Ximeno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Ximeno Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Ximeno Ave have a pool?
No, 1133 Ximeno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Ximeno Ave have accessible units?
No, 1133 Ximeno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Ximeno Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Ximeno Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

