1123 Junipero

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/691007e084 ---- Your search ends TODAY! This secured gated condo offers two spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms. Cozy living room with fire place and stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. The kitchen has a beautiful multi grey toned backsplash with stove and dishwasher included. Spacious closets for all your belongings along with 2 parking spaces. Nice size balcony to sit back and relax after a long day at work. Schedule a tour today, it won\'t last long! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Small Pets only, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1987 Utilities Included: Water and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 2 Tandem Parking Flooring: Laminate Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Parking Spaces Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit