Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

1123 Junipero

1123 Junipero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/691007e084 ---- Your search ends TODAY! This secured gated condo offers two spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms. Cozy living room with fire place and stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. The kitchen has a beautiful multi grey toned backsplash with stove and dishwasher included. Spacious closets for all your belongings along with 2 parking spaces. Nice size balcony to sit back and relax after a long day at work. Schedule a tour today, it won\'t last long! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Small Pets only, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1987 Utilities Included: Water and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 2 Tandem Parking Flooring: Laminate Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Parking Spaces Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Junipero have any available units?
1123 Junipero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Junipero have?
Some of 1123 Junipero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Junipero currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Junipero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Junipero pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Junipero is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Junipero offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Junipero offers parking.
Does 1123 Junipero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Junipero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Junipero have a pool?
No, 1123 Junipero does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Junipero have accessible units?
No, 1123 Junipero does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Junipero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Junipero has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
