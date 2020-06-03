Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1121 Obispo Ave. #103 Available 08/20/19 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium in Gated Community - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features a spacious 1000 square feet of living space and includes a large main living room with an attached patio/balcony that makes the living room feel well lighted and very open. There is a formal dining area connected to the living room that opens to the modern kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and a refrigerator. There is also a separate laundry room off the kitchen set up for a stack washer/dryer. The unit has been recently upgraded with beautiful grey laminate flooring as well as fresh paint throughout. Both bedrooms are generously sized, and feature wardrobe closets and large windows with blinds. The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom the unit is equipped with central A/C & heat.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text 822.2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5096022)