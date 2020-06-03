All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1121 Obispo Ave. #103

1121 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1121 Obispo Ave. #103 Available 08/20/19 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium in Gated Community - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features a spacious 1000 square feet of living space and includes a large main living room with an attached patio/balcony that makes the living room feel well lighted and very open. There is a formal dining area connected to the living room that opens to the modern kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and a refrigerator. There is also a separate laundry room off the kitchen set up for a stack washer/dryer. The unit has been recently upgraded with beautiful grey laminate flooring as well as fresh paint throughout. Both bedrooms are generously sized, and feature wardrobe closets and large windows with blinds. The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom the unit is equipped with central A/C & heat.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text 822.2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 have any available units?
1121 Obispo Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 have?
Some of 1121 Obispo Ave. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Obispo Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 have a pool?
No, 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Obispo Ave. #103 has units with dishwashers.
