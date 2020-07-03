All apartments in Long Beach
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1115 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020

1115 Chestnut Avenue

1115 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A MOVE IN DISCOUNT OF $1800 IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MAY 15, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in the Willmore City neighborhood in Long Beach, this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental affords is very accessible to Downtown Long Beach.

The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floors and large windows. Its galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage space, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its ceiling fans, gas heater, and central A/C keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! Large built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms. A shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, and vanity cabinet sinks equipped the bathrooms.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, too.
It comes with on-street parking.

The tenant must take responsibility for the 50% water bill/garbage, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the other 50% of the water/garbage bills will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cs4mcZu6FUu

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Walk Score: 85. Bike Score:
85. Its located in a very walkable and very bikeable area so most errands or trips a

(RLNE5699370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
1115 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 1115 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 1115 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Chestnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

