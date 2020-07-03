1115 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities
Located in the Willmore City neighborhood in Long Beach, this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental affords is very accessible to Downtown Long Beach.
The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floors and large windows. Its galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage space, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its ceiling fans, gas heater, and central A/C keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! Large built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms. A shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, and vanity cabinet sinks equipped the bathrooms.
This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, too.
It comes with on-street parking.
The tenant must take responsibility for the 50% water bill/garbage, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the other 50% of the water/garbage bills will be covered by the landlord.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cs4mcZu6FUu
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Walk Score: 85. Bike Score: 85.
85. Its located in a very walkable and very bikeable area so most errands or trips a
