1115 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A MOVE IN DISCOUNT OF $1800 IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MAY 15, 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located in the Willmore City neighborhood in Long Beach, this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental affords is very accessible to Downtown Long Beach.



The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floors and large windows. Its galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage space, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its ceiling fans, gas heater, and central A/C keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! Large built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms. A shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel, and vanity cabinet sinks equipped the bathrooms.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, too.

It comes with on-street parking.



The tenant must take responsibility for the 50% water bill/garbage, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the other 50% of the water/garbage bills will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cs4mcZu6FUu



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Walk Score: 85. Bike Score:

85. Its located in a very walkable and very bikeable area so most errands or trips a



(RLNE5699370)