1074 West Market Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Call or text Emily Rizvi to Schedule an appointment to view today! 714-628-6269

Now showing our floor model. Renovated units available for Late July/August move in! Pre-Lease your unit now!



Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Convenience stores and restaurants nearby provide the diversity that only Long Beach can offer! Located in one of the best up and coming areas of Long Beach, Market St Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, central AC and make this a wonderful place to call home.We offer an easy, fast, fully online leasing process!



KEY FEATURES

*Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

*Bathrooms: 1

*Central AC!

*Parking: Surface Lot

*Lease Duration: 11 Months

*Deposit: $600 based on approved credit

*Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $35 pet rent. 2 pets max per unit

*Laundry: Common Area

*Property Type: Apartment



GREEN FEATURES

*Energy-efficient Appliances

*Near Transportation

*Online communications with management

*Online payment portal and maintenance requests



FEATURES

*Full Sized Appliances

*Range / Oven

*Refrigerator

*Microwave

*Garbage Disposal

*Hardwood Like Flooring

*Quartz Counter Top

*Mirrored Closet Doors (in select units)

*Vertical Blinds

*Ample White Cabinetry in kitchen

*Large Closets

*Ceiling fans



Rental rates:

2 bed, 1 bath: $1,850/month. Deposit $600

Application fee $30 per adult



Located at 1074 E Market St., Long Beach, CA 90805

Professionally Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13489875



(RLNE5914922)