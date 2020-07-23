All apartments in Long Beach
1074 West Market Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1074 West Market Street

1074 Market Street · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Call or text Emily Rizvi to Schedule an appointment to view today! 714-628-6269
Now showing our floor model. Renovated units available for Late July/August move in! Pre-Lease your unit now!

Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Convenience stores and restaurants nearby provide the diversity that only Long Beach can offer! Located in one of the best up and coming areas of Long Beach, Market St Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, central AC and make this a wonderful place to call home.We offer an easy, fast, fully online leasing process!

KEY FEATURES
*Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms
*Bathrooms: 1
*Central AC!
*Parking: Surface Lot
*Lease Duration: 11 Months
*Deposit: $600 based on approved credit
*Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $35 pet rent. 2 pets max per unit
*Laundry: Common Area
*Property Type: Apartment

GREEN FEATURES
*Energy-efficient Appliances
*Near Transportation
*Online communications with management
*Online payment portal and maintenance requests

FEATURES
*Full Sized Appliances
*Range / Oven
*Refrigerator
*Microwave
*Garbage Disposal
*Hardwood Like Flooring
*Quartz Counter Top
*Mirrored Closet Doors (in select units)
*Vertical Blinds
*Ample White Cabinetry in kitchen
*Large Closets
*Ceiling fans

Rental rates:
2 bed, 1 bath: $1,850/month. Deposit $600
Application fee $30 per adult

Located at 1074 E Market St., Long Beach, CA 90805
Professionally Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13489875

(RLNE5914922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 West Market Street have any available units?
1074 West Market Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 West Market Street have?
Some of 1074 West Market Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 West Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1074 West Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 West Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 West Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 1074 West Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 1074 West Market Street offers parking.
Does 1074 West Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 West Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 West Market Street have a pool?
No, 1074 West Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 1074 West Market Street have accessible units?
No, 1074 West Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 West Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 West Market Street has units with dishwashers.
