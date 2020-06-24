1063 Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Come view this upgraded 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Enter into the living space complete with vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, and a lovely gas fireplace - imagine cozy nights by the fire. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and plenty of storage. The stainless steel appliances included are a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms feature large mirrored wall closets, and the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite counter-tops and shower/tub combos. For your added convenience, the unit has stackable washer/dryer hookups (washer/dryer not included), and 1 provided parking place in the building garage. Sorry, no pets. And don't forget to enjoy your private balcony! Check out this home today!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**