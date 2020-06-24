All apartments in Long Beach
1063 Stanley Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

1063 Stanley Avenue

1063 Stanley Avenue
Location

1063 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this upgraded 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Enter into the living space complete with vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, and a lovely gas fireplace - imagine cozy nights by the fire. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and plenty of storage. The stainless steel appliances included are a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms feature large mirrored wall closets, and the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite counter-tops and shower/tub combos. For your added convenience, the unit has stackable washer/dryer hookups (washer/dryer not included), and 1 provided parking place in the building garage. Sorry, no pets. And don't forget to enjoy your private balcony! Check out this home today!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Stanley Avenue have any available units?
1063 Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 1063 Stanley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1063 Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1063 Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1063 Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 Stanley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1063 Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1063 Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 Stanley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
