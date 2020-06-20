All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1060 Ximeno Avenue

1060 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
To visit this home, please use our scheduling tool located on our website, www.ontimemgmt.com. Once on our site, simply choose your unit and look for the "schedule a showing" option. If you would like to schedule a showing outside of the available showing hours, please contact our office either by phone or e-mail (leasing@ontimemgmt.com).

This is a charming one bedroom one bath with den craftsmen home near Long Beach's traffic circle. This home has been recently renovated and features a large updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood throughout, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stove, double sided refrigerator, microwave, central heat, patio slider from bedroom to plush back yard and a single car garage with extra storage and a long driveway that can hold 2-3 cars. The gardener is included.

This home is close to transportation including the 605 & 405 freeways and the traffic Circle. Recreation park and golf course are a mere block away from this home. CSULB and 2nd Street shopping are also close by making this home central to all your needs.

Enjoy this classic home with all of it's charm updated to modern standards. Schedule a showing today and make this your next home.

NO PETS FOR THIS RENTAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Ximeno Avenue have any available units?
1060 Ximeno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Ximeno Avenue have?
Some of 1060 Ximeno Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Ximeno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Ximeno Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Ximeno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Ximeno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1060 Ximeno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Ximeno Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1060 Ximeno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Ximeno Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Ximeno Avenue have a pool?
No, 1060 Ximeno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Ximeno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1060 Ximeno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Ximeno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 Ximeno Avenue has units with dishwashers.
