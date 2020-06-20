1060 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

To visit this home, please use our scheduling tool located on our website, www.ontimemgmt.com. Once on our site, simply choose your unit and look for the "schedule a showing" option. If you would like to schedule a showing outside of the available showing hours, please contact our office either by phone or e-mail (leasing@ontimemgmt.com).



This is a charming one bedroom one bath with den craftsmen home near Long Beach's traffic circle. This home has been recently renovated and features a large updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood throughout, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stove, double sided refrigerator, microwave, central heat, patio slider from bedroom to plush back yard and a single car garage with extra storage and a long driveway that can hold 2-3 cars. The gardener is included.



This home is close to transportation including the 605 & 405 freeways and the traffic Circle. Recreation park and golf course are a mere block away from this home. CSULB and 2nd Street shopping are also close by making this home central to all your needs.



Enjoy this classic home with all of it's charm updated to modern standards. Schedule a showing today and make this your next home.



NO PETS FOR THIS RENTAL