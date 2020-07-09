All apartments in Long Beach
1055 Termino Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1055 Termino Avenue

1055 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the city of Long Beach. The apartment is approximately 1000 square feet with a stove, refrigerator, two tone paint, bathroom tile floor, tons of closet space, small dining area, recently installed shower enclosure, faux fireplace, an onsite laundry room, one car garage plus an additional parking space, and a large living room. The apartment building has newer exterior paint and great spanish style architecture.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

