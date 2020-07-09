1055 Termino Avenue

Amenities
We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the city of Long Beach. The apartment is approximately 1000 square feet with a stove, refrigerator, two tone paint, bathroom tile floor, tons of closet space, small dining area, recently installed shower enclosure, faux fireplace, an onsite laundry room, one car garage plus an additional parking space, and a large living room. The apartment building has newer exterior paint and great spanish style architecture.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.