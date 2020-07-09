1055 Termino Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the city of Long Beach. The apartment is approximately 1000 square feet with a stove, refrigerator, two tone paint, bathroom tile floor, tons of closet space, small dining area, recently installed shower enclosure, faux fireplace, an onsite laundry room, one car garage plus an additional parking space, and a large living room. The apartment building has newer exterior paint and great spanish style architecture.



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.