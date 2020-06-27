1034 Temple Avenue

Amenities

Spanish Bungalow just North of Rose Park

Sizable 2 bedroom 1.75 bath Home has over 1100 square feet of living space with hardwood flooring, plenty of windows for natural light and 2 walk-in closets. Kitchen, Bathroom and landscaping are currently undergoing remodel and will be ready by the end of the month.



Built in 1922 Spanish Revival Home with classic floor plan and fenced front and rear yards. Large Living Room / Dining Room Combination – additional large Breakfast Nook in Kitchen. Stainless Steele Stove, dishwasher, and washer / dryer included.



Home is well cared for with new plumbing, tankless water heater, gravity gas heater, recently services roof, newer electrical wiring, new light fixtures and ceiling fans.

Large one car garage with automatic door and plenty of off street parking in driveway. Gated front and back yards.



Gardener included. Gas and Water billed as a percentage separately.



This home shares a large lot but second unit has its own driveway access and entrance from alleyway. Each unit has its own yards and driveway.



Non smoking unit and complex. Credit check fee of $30.00 dollars required per applicant; out of state credit checks fees are higher



$2699 per month, $2900 deposit with good credit. Good proximity to major traffic arteries, bus lines, hardware store, post office, convenience stores, Joe Jost’s, park, and other amenities. Home is also not far from university and city college.