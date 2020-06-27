All apartments in Long Beach
1034 Temple Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

1034 Temple Avenue

1034 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spanish Bungalow just North of Rose Park
Sizable 2 bedroom 1.75 bath Home has over 1100 square feet of living space with hardwood flooring, plenty of windows for natural light and 2 walk-in closets. Kitchen, Bathroom and landscaping are currently undergoing remodel and will be ready by the end of the month.

Built in 1922 Spanish Revival Home with classic floor plan and fenced front and rear yards. Large Living Room / Dining Room Combination – additional large Breakfast Nook in Kitchen. Stainless Steele Stove, dishwasher, and washer / dryer included.

Home is well cared for with new plumbing, tankless water heater, gravity gas heater, recently services roof, newer electrical wiring, new light fixtures and ceiling fans.
Large one car garage with automatic door and plenty of off street parking in driveway. Gated front and back yards.

Gardener included. Gas and Water billed as a percentage separately.

This home shares a large lot but second unit has its own driveway access and entrance from alleyway. Each unit has its own yards and driveway.

Non smoking unit and complex. Credit check fee of $30.00 dollars required per applicant; out of state credit checks fees are higher

$2699 per month, $2900 deposit with good credit. Good proximity to major traffic arteries, bus lines, hardware store, post office, convenience stores, Joe Jost’s, park, and other amenities. Home is also not far from university and city college.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Temple Avenue have any available units?
1034 Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Temple Avenue have?
Some of 1034 Temple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1034 Temple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Temple Avenue offers parking.
Does 1034 Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 Temple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1034 Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1034 Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Temple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
