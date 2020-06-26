All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1001 Belmont Ave #211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1001 Belmont Ave #211
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1001 Belmont Ave #211

1001 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1001 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Belmont Villas - As you walk into this gorgeous Condo, you will find tiled floor in the kitchen and bathrooms and wood in living and bedrooms, fresh paint, a galley kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, granite counters, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. The Living room has a fireplace with tile and opens up to a large private patio, with plenty of room for a BBQ and chairs. Each bedroom has ceiling fans, and nice size closets, with one having extra cabinets for storage. Both Bathrooms have updated bathtubs. There is also an in unit front load washer/dryer. It comes with 2 parking spaces, and a storage locker. The property is well maintained and has beautiful landscaping! There is an exercise room equipped with a stationery bike and elliptical machine. Close to major freeways and Belmont Shore, also the Zaferia district is just one block up with trendy restaurants, shopping and a local feel. Furry friends are considered with deposit. Make your appointment today, this unit will not last! Text for showings to 562-481-4819. CaDRE#01961007

(RLNE5401031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 have any available units?
1001 Belmont Ave #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 have?
Some of 1001 Belmont Ave #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Belmont Ave #211 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Belmont Ave #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Belmont Ave #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Belmont Ave #211 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Belmont Ave #211 offers parking.
Does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Belmont Ave #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 have a pool?
No, 1001 Belmont Ave #211 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Belmont Ave #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Belmont Ave #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Belmont Ave #211 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine