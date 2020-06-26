1001 Belmont Ave #211

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Belmont Villas - As you walk into this gorgeous Condo, you will find tiled floor in the kitchen and bathrooms and wood in living and bedrooms, fresh paint, a galley kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, granite counters, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. The Living room has a fireplace with tile and opens up to a large private patio, with plenty of room for a BBQ and chairs. Each bedroom has ceiling fans, and nice size closets, with one having extra cabinets for storage. Both Bathrooms have updated bathtubs. There is also an in unit front load washer/dryer. It comes with 2 parking spaces, and a storage locker. The property is well maintained and has beautiful landscaping! There is an exercise room equipped with a stationery bike and elliptical machine. Close to major freeways and Belmont Shore, also the Zaferia district is just one block up with trendy restaurants, shopping and a local feel. Furry friends are considered with deposit. Make your appointment today, this unit will not last! Text for showings to 562-481-4819. CaDRE#01961007



