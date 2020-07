100 HERMOSA AVE. #2E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

100 HERMOSA AVENUE #2E - IN PREP

CROSS STREES 1ST AND HERMOSA



SPACIOUS UPPER 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN SECURED BUILDING WITH CAMERAS AT ALL ENTRANCES AND IN GARAGE, 1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH, IN THIS IDEAL LOCATION YOU CAN EXPERIENCE THE ALAMITOS BEACH COMMUNITY AT ITS FINEST BY ENJOYING NEARBY RESTAURANTS, THE FARMERS MARKET AT BIXBY PARK, AT THE BLUFF FREE YOGA, ALL SEASONAL EVENTS, BEACH PATH, THIS UNIT IS ALL ELECTRIC, LAMINATED FLOORS, TILE IN BATHROOM, FRESH CUSTOM PAINT, MINI BLINDS, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC STOVE, DISH WASHER, RADIANT HEAT, PLENTY OF STORE SPACE, C/A LAUNDRY

TENANT PAYS ONLY FOR ELECTRICITY



ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE

NON SMOKING UNIT

NO COSIGNER

MONTH TO MONTH

SMALL PET UNDER 15 LBS WITH EXTRA DEPOSIT $250



THIS UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL DORIS (562) 987-3239 OR SAL (562) 344-4285



RENT $ 1,695.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $ 1,700.00 APPLICATION FEE $30.00



(RLNE4327945)