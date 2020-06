Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW 4BED/3BATH PLUS DEN IN FOOTHILL RANCH - Come take a look at this beyond beautiful mountain view home nestled in the very sought out community of Foothill Ranch. Foothill Ranch is one of Orange County's gems with lots of shopping, movies, restaurants, parks, trails, and of course amazing views! This is a 4bed/3bath with Den. Highly Upgraded all throughout home, and a very spacious backyard great for entertaining!



