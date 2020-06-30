35 dogwood

Amenities

Best corner lot location with excellent privacy and no one behind. This beautiful single family home in resort style community of Baker Ranch offers rich upgrades and features 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathrooms, approximately 3,066 Sq. Ft, a "California Room" patio and spacious yard Gourmet kitchen with beautiful quarts counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliance package, plenty of cabinetry, expansive oversized center island open to the great room with high ceiling! 4 bedrooms on the second floor including the master suite, second suite and 2 guest bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Spacious master room with a private patio featuring gorgeous mountain views! Huge en-suite master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large walk-in shower for relaxation.The home also includes recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tank less water heater and plush carpet! Enjoy the "Cove" resort-style clubhouse, pool and spas, cabanas and BBQ. Conveniently close to upscale shopping, dining and entertaining!