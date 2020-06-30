All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 35 dogwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
35 dogwood
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

35 dogwood

35 Dogwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Best corner lot location with excellent privacy and no one behind. This beautiful single family home in resort style community of Baker Ranch offers rich upgrades and features 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathrooms, approximately 3,066 Sq. Ft, a "California Room" patio and spacious yard Gourmet kitchen with beautiful quarts counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliance package, plenty of cabinetry, expansive oversized center island open to the great room with high ceiling! 4 bedrooms on the second floor including the master suite, second suite and 2 guest bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Spacious master room with a private patio featuring gorgeous mountain views! Huge en-suite master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large walk-in shower for relaxation.The home also includes recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tank less water heater and plush carpet! Enjoy the "Cove" resort-style clubhouse, pool and spas, cabanas and BBQ. Conveniently close to upscale shopping, dining and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 dogwood have any available units?
35 dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 35 dogwood have?
Some of 35 dogwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
35 dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 35 dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 35 dogwood offer parking?
No, 35 dogwood does not offer parking.
Does 35 dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 35 dogwood has a pool.
Does 35 dogwood have accessible units?
No, 35 dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 35 dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College