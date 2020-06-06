33 Dogwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Introducing Style, Charm & Charisma with this highly upgraded home in the heart of Baker Ranch, a Master planned community that you will be proud to call home. Built by Toll Brothers, The Highlands, Palisades Home, is Impressive & Elegant providing an ideal setting for Entertaining. The Inviting interior, the spacious upscale designer kitchen, the formal dining and the Great room feature vast open space that blends with the beautifully upgraded interior and embraces the outdoor California room providing a perfect indoor-outdoor feel. This Stunning Dream Kitchen includes abundant Sienna Style CAbinets, Marble Counter Tops, Kitchen Aid Pro-Gourmet Appliances, Custom built Refrigerator, Six Burner Stove, Double oven and an upgraded stainless steel apron-front sink with divided bow. The Main floor bedroom situated for privacy is just perfect for your guests. A well appointed Office Space completes the first floor. The dramatic staircase takes you to the extensive loft where the pocket glass doors lead to the Rear Deck Balcony overlooking the green belt. Luxuriate in the splendor of your own private world in the Master Suite that provides an oasis of luxurious comfort. The second floor has an additional three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a lot more to brag about but we'd rather suprise you. Adopt the lifestyle and amenities Baker Ranch has to offer with Hiking, Biking Trails, Clubhouses, Swimming Pools. No Mello Roos and low HOA fees.