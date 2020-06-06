All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 33 Dogwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
33 Dogwood
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

33 Dogwood

33 Dogwood · (949) 246-4255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

33 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Introducing Style, Charm & Charisma with this highly upgraded home in the heart of Baker Ranch, a Master planned community that you will be proud to call home. Built by Toll Brothers, The Highlands, Palisades Home, is Impressive & Elegant providing an ideal setting for Entertaining. The Inviting interior, the spacious upscale designer kitchen, the formal dining and the Great room feature vast open space that blends with the beautifully upgraded interior and embraces the outdoor California room providing a perfect indoor-outdoor feel. This Stunning Dream Kitchen includes abundant Sienna Style CAbinets, Marble Counter Tops, Kitchen Aid Pro-Gourmet Appliances, Custom built Refrigerator, Six Burner Stove, Double oven and an upgraded stainless steel apron-front sink with divided bow. The Main floor bedroom situated for privacy is just perfect for your guests. A well appointed Office Space completes the first floor. The dramatic staircase takes you to the extensive loft where the pocket glass doors lead to the Rear Deck Balcony overlooking the green belt. Luxuriate in the splendor of your own private world in the Master Suite that provides an oasis of luxurious comfort. The second floor has an additional three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a lot more to brag about but we'd rather suprise you. Adopt the lifestyle and amenities Baker Ranch has to offer with Hiking, Biking Trails, Clubhouses, Swimming Pools. No Mello Roos and low HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Dogwood have any available units?
33 Dogwood has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Dogwood have?
Some of 33 Dogwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
33 Dogwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 33 Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 33 Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 33 Dogwood does offer parking.
Does 33 Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 33 Dogwood has a pool.
Does 33 Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 33 Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 Dogwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity