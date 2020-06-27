All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 317 Chaumont Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
317 Chaumont Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

317 Chaumont Circle

317 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

317 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Discover all the comforts of this charming single level 2-bedroom + den/2-bath condo in the lovely community of Salerno in Foothill Ranch. This home has an ideal location as an end unit looking out onto the lush greenbelt with no buildings to block the view from the attached patio. The spacious layout offers a family room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, refinished cabinetry, gas range, microwave, breakfast bar, and plenty of storage space. The master suite comes complete with its own full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Some of the home’s other features include cedar lined closets with built-in organizers in the bedrooms, decorative base molding, Venetian plaster walls with designer paint, recessed lighting, travertine fireplace surround, inside laundry w/gas dryer hookup, one car attached garage w/overhead storage and one additional assigned parking spot close by. The community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa. This home is waiting for you to move in and enjoy the Foothill Ranch lifestyle.
Owner pay consider one dog under 40 lbs. Please contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Chaumont Circle have any available units?
317 Chaumont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 317 Chaumont Circle have?
Some of 317 Chaumont Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Chaumont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
317 Chaumont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Chaumont Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Chaumont Circle is pet friendly.
Does 317 Chaumont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 317 Chaumont Circle offers parking.
Does 317 Chaumont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Chaumont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Chaumont Circle have a pool?
Yes, 317 Chaumont Circle has a pool.
Does 317 Chaumont Circle have accessible units?
No, 317 Chaumont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Chaumont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Chaumont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Chaumont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Chaumont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College