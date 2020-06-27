317 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

Discover all the comforts of this charming single level 2-bedroom + den/2-bath condo in the lovely community of Salerno in Foothill Ranch. This home has an ideal location as an end unit looking out onto the lush greenbelt with no buildings to block the view from the attached patio. The spacious layout offers a family room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, refinished cabinetry, gas range, microwave, breakfast bar, and plenty of storage space. The master suite comes complete with its own full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Some of the home’s other features include cedar lined closets with built-in organizers in the bedrooms, decorative base molding, Venetian plaster walls with designer paint, recessed lighting, travertine fireplace surround, inside laundry w/gas dryer hookup, one car attached garage w/overhead storage and one additional assigned parking spot close by. The community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa. This home is waiting for you to move in and enjoy the Foothill Ranch lifestyle.

Owner pay consider one dog under 40 lbs. Please contact agent for details.