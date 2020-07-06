All apartments in Lake Forest
315 Laurel

Location

315 Laurel, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! MUST SEE this Brand new Model Home! Fantastic View with great privacy! The largest backyard in neighbors with private pool and BBQ. Professional decorate and design in each room. Beautiful window treatments and lights installed. 4 bedrooms 3 baths with all upgrades treatments. Wood flooring upstairs. The unique single family home with security alarm system & sprinkler system. Very close to Irvine Spectrum for shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Laurel have any available units?
315 Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 315 Laurel have?
Some of 315 Laurel's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
315 Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 315 Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 315 Laurel offer parking?
No, 315 Laurel does not offer parking.
Does 315 Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Laurel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Laurel have a pool?
Yes, 315 Laurel has a pool.
Does 315 Laurel have accessible units?
No, 315 Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Laurel has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Laurel have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Laurel does not have units with air conditioning.

