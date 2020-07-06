315 Laurel, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Orange County Great Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
alarm system
bbq/grill
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! MUST SEE this Brand new Model Home! Fantastic View with great privacy! The largest backyard in neighbors with private pool and BBQ. Professional decorate and design in each room. Beautiful window treatments and lights installed. 4 bedrooms 3 baths with all upgrades treatments. Wood flooring upstairs. The unique single family home with security alarm system & sprinkler system. Very close to Irvine Spectrum for shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
