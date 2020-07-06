315 Laurel

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool alarm system bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system pool bbq/grill

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! MUST SEE this Brand new Model Home! Fantastic View with great privacy! The largest backyard in neighbors with private pool and BBQ. Professional decorate and design in each room. Beautiful window treatments and lights installed. 4 bedrooms 3 baths with all upgrades treatments. Wood flooring upstairs. The unique single family home with security alarm system & sprinkler system. Very close to Irvine Spectrum for shopping and entertainment.