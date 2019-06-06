29012 Modjeska Peak Lane

Amenities

Panoramic views! Open, light and bright! Lower level bedroom and bathroom. Do not miss out on this one…. prestigious mountain view community of Portola Hills. Five large size bedrooms and three full bathrooms. A dream kitchen complete with granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large bay window perfect for taking in the views of your backyard and the serene endless views. Open kitchen to the family room with a lovely travertine covered fireplace, built in entertainment center and easy access to the formal dining area. Upstairs is the gorgeous master suite with stunning architecture, vaulted ceilings, a huge beveled glass bay window perfect for taking in the backyard and sunset views. Huge two entrance walk-in closet! Master bathroom with duel sinks, garden tub, and seamless glass shower. Walking distance to endless miles of hiking and biking trails. Association amenities include tennis, pools, playground and a gym. Award winning schools, close to shopping centers, membership gym and much more.