All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
29012 Modjeska Peak Lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:49 PM

29012 Modjeska Peak Lane

29012 Modjeska Peak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29012 Modjeska Peak Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Panoramic views! Open, light and bright! Lower level bedroom and bathroom. Do not miss out on this one…. prestigious mountain view community of Portola Hills. Five large size bedrooms and three full bathrooms. A dream kitchen complete with granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large bay window perfect for taking in the views of your backyard and the serene endless views. Open kitchen to the family room with a lovely travertine covered fireplace, built in entertainment center and easy access to the formal dining area. Upstairs is the gorgeous master suite with stunning architecture, vaulted ceilings, a huge beveled glass bay window perfect for taking in the backyard and sunset views. Huge two entrance walk-in closet! Master bathroom with duel sinks, garden tub, and seamless glass shower. Walking distance to endless miles of hiking and biking trails. Association amenities include tennis, pools, playground and a gym. Award winning schools, close to shopping centers, membership gym and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have any available units?
29012 Modjeska Peak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have?
Some of 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29012 Modjeska Peak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane offer parking?
No, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane has a pool.
Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have accessible units?
No, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29012 Modjeska Peak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College