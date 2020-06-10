29 dogwood

Amenities

Luxury 5 bedrooms 4 bathroom Single Family House by Toll brothers, a graceful coffered ceiling, and a visually stunning curved staircase. Elegant great room is perfect for entertaining family and guests. Upgraded kitchen includes an expanse of counter space and center island with breakfast bar. Luxurious master bedroom with tray ceiling features an appealing master bath that includes a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and generous walk-in closet. Also featured in this beautiful home is an alluring second-floor loft, a versatile first-floor bedroom, upstairs laundry, and a marvelous luxury outdoor living space. Awarded Saddleback school district. Professional landscaping with low maintenance, close to shopping, school, hwy 241, 5, and 133.