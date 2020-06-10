All apartments in Lake Forest
29 dogwood

29 Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

29 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Luxury 5 bedrooms 4 bathroom Single Family House by Toll brothers, a graceful coffered ceiling, and a visually stunning curved staircase. Elegant great room is perfect for entertaining family and guests. Upgraded kitchen includes an expanse of counter space and center island with breakfast bar. Luxurious master bedroom with tray ceiling features an appealing master bath that includes a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and generous walk-in closet. Also featured in this beautiful home is an alluring second-floor loft, a versatile first-floor bedroom, upstairs laundry, and a marvelous luxury outdoor living space. Awarded Saddleback school district. Professional landscaping with low maintenance, close to shopping, school, hwy 241, 5, and 133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 dogwood have any available units?
29 dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 29 dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
29 dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 29 dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 29 dogwood offer parking?
No, 29 dogwood does not offer parking.
Does 29 dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 dogwood have a pool?
No, 29 dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 29 dogwood have accessible units?
No, 29 dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 29 dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
