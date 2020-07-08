28611 Brookhill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Marvelous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with additional room that would make a great home office. Walk in to wonderful wood flooring. Front and back living rooms share double sided fireplace. Fantastic gourmet kitchen features large center island, gas cook top, double convection ovens, and all matching stainless steel appliances including refridgerator. Formal dining room with built in lighting is adjacent to kitchen.



All spacious bedrooms upstairs feature built in lighting and/or ceiling fan with plantation shutters. Master bedroom suite features lots of windows and en suite bath with large double vanity, massive soaking tub, and glass shower booth along with wonderfully organized walk in closet.



Attached 3 car garage. Separate laundry room with sink, storage, and front loading washer and dryer included. Lovely backyard features enclosed outdoor dining area and large patio. Located in the peaceful Portala Hills/Trabuco Canyon neighborhood with easy access to the 241.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $3600 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

