Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28611 Brookhill Road

28611 Brookhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

28611 Brookhill Road, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Marvelous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with additional room that would make a great home office. Walk in to wonderful wood flooring. Front and back living rooms share double sided fireplace. Fantastic gourmet kitchen features large center island, gas cook top, double convection ovens, and all matching stainless steel appliances including refridgerator. Formal dining room with built in lighting is adjacent to kitchen.

All spacious bedrooms upstairs feature built in lighting and/or ceiling fan with plantation shutters. Master bedroom suite features lots of windows and en suite bath with large double vanity, massive soaking tub, and glass shower booth along with wonderfully organized walk in closet.

Attached 3 car garage. Separate laundry room with sink, storage, and front loading washer and dryer included. Lovely backyard features enclosed outdoor dining area and large patio. Located in the peaceful Portala Hills/Trabuco Canyon neighborhood with easy access to the 241.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $3600 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28611 Brookhill Road have any available units?
28611 Brookhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28611 Brookhill Road have?
Some of 28611 Brookhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28611 Brookhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
28611 Brookhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28611 Brookhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 28611 Brookhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 28611 Brookhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 28611 Brookhill Road offers parking.
Does 28611 Brookhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28611 Brookhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28611 Brookhill Road have a pool?
No, 28611 Brookhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 28611 Brookhill Road have accessible units?
No, 28611 Brookhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28611 Brookhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28611 Brookhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28611 Brookhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28611 Brookhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

