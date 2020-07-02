28406 Boulder Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Montecido Portola Hills Community with View of surrounding Saddleback Mountains! Premium Mid-tract Location. New Interior Paint and Wood Floor throughout. New A/C unit installed about 1 year ago. One Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling. Master Bath with Dual Sinks and Large Walk-in Closet. Living Room with Fire Place, Laundry Hook-up and Water Softener in Garage,. Great View from Private Enclosed Patio and Master Bedroom. Very Bright and Airy. Conveniently Closed to the Toll Roads, Hiking and Biking Tails, and Sports Parks in Blue Ribbon Award Winning School District. Super Low HOA dues and No Mello Roos!