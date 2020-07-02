All apartments in Lake Forest
28406 Boulder Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

28406 Boulder Drive

28406 Boulder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28406 Boulder Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Montecido Portola Hills Community with View of surrounding Saddleback Mountains! Premium Mid-tract Location. New Interior Paint and Wood Floor throughout. New A/C unit installed about 1 year ago. One Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling. Master Bath with Dual Sinks and Large Walk-in Closet. Living Room with Fire Place, Laundry Hook-up and Water Softener in Garage,. Great View from Private Enclosed Patio and Master Bedroom. Very Bright and Airy. Conveniently Closed to the Toll Roads, Hiking and Biking Tails, and Sports Parks in Blue Ribbon Award Winning School District. Super Low HOA dues and No Mello Roos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28406 Boulder Drive have any available units?
28406 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28406 Boulder Drive have?
Some of 28406 Boulder Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28406 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28406 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28406 Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28406 Boulder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28406 Boulder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28406 Boulder Drive offers parking.
Does 28406 Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28406 Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28406 Boulder Drive have a pool?
No, 28406 Boulder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28406 Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 28406 Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28406 Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28406 Boulder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28406 Boulder Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28406 Boulder Drive has units with air conditioning.

