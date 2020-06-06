All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28395 Pueblo

28395 Pueblo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28395 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with attached garage. - Welcome home to this beautiful split level 2 bedroom town home. This is a private end unit with a large side courtyard and a private backyard with greenbelt views! 2 fruit trees as a bonus! Beautiful tile throughout the entire lower level, for easy maintenance. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and extra loft storage. Attached 1 car garage and extra parking passes available. Enjoy the community amenities, pool, spa,clubhouse, gym,and tot playground. ** MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 one time credit if you move in by November 30th !

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4314507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28395 Pueblo have any available units?
28395 Pueblo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28395 Pueblo have?
Some of 28395 Pueblo's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28395 Pueblo currently offering any rent specials?
28395 Pueblo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28395 Pueblo pet-friendly?
Yes, 28395 Pueblo is pet friendly.
Does 28395 Pueblo offer parking?
Yes, 28395 Pueblo does offer parking.
Does 28395 Pueblo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28395 Pueblo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28395 Pueblo have a pool?
Yes, 28395 Pueblo has a pool.
Does 28395 Pueblo have accessible units?
No, 28395 Pueblo does not have accessible units.
Does 28395 Pueblo have units with dishwashers?
No, 28395 Pueblo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28395 Pueblo have units with air conditioning?
No, 28395 Pueblo does not have units with air conditioning.
