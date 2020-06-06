28395 Pueblo

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with attached garage. - Welcome home to this beautiful split level 2 bedroom town home. This is a private end unit with a large side courtyard and a private backyard with greenbelt views! 2 fruit trees as a bonus! Beautiful tile throughout the entire lower level, for easy maintenance. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and extra loft storage. Attached 1 car garage and extra parking passes available. Enjoy the community amenities, pool, spa,clubhouse, gym,and tot playground. ** MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 one time credit if you move in by November 30th !



Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4314507)