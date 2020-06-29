28376 Pueblo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Exceptional Town Home, wonderfully remodeled in a great location of Lake Forest. Open floor plan with one bedroom in the first floor as well as full bath. Beautiful living room facing small fenced back yard. Open kitchen equipped with all brand new appliances, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Bathrooms are all upgraded with new cabinets, countertops, tubs, showers and fixtures. Very livable town home for the first time buyer and families with kids who need a private back yard. Live in the heart of OC with a great school disctrict and neighborhood with full amenities. Perfect home to move in immediately and in a peaceful community with relaxing pool, fitness center, playground & club house.