Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
28376 Pueblo Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

28376 Pueblo Drive

28376 Pueblo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28376 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Exceptional Town Home, wonderfully remodeled in a great location of Lake Forest. Open floor plan with one bedroom in the first floor as well as full bath. Beautiful living room facing small fenced back yard. Open kitchen equipped with all brand new appliances, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Bathrooms are all upgraded with new cabinets, countertops, tubs, showers and fixtures. Very livable town home for the first time buyer and families with kids who need a private back yard. Live in the heart of OC with a great school disctrict and neighborhood with full amenities. Perfect home to move in immediately and in a peaceful community with relaxing pool, fitness center, playground & club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28376 Pueblo Drive have any available units?
28376 Pueblo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28376 Pueblo Drive have?
Some of 28376 Pueblo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28376 Pueblo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28376 Pueblo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28376 Pueblo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28376 Pueblo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28376 Pueblo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28376 Pueblo Drive offers parking.
Does 28376 Pueblo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28376 Pueblo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28376 Pueblo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28376 Pueblo Drive has a pool.
Does 28376 Pueblo Drive have accessible units?
No, 28376 Pueblo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28376 Pueblo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28376 Pueblo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28376 Pueblo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28376 Pueblo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

