Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

28362 Klondike Drive

Location

28362 Klondike Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Great Portola Hills townhome, in the community of Montecido, that features a panoramic view from the private backyard, hardwood floors, attached garage, association pool, spa, and playground. This two-story townhome offers a main floor bedroom and full bath plus two bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. The Montecido community is close to the Foothill Ranch shops, restaurants, entertainment complex toll roads, schools, and employment opportunities. Hiking trails through Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park are nearby. Enjoy the peace and quiet. Great townhome and great Landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

