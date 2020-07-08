All apartments in Lake Forest
28 Fairfield

28 Fairfield · No Longer Available
Location

28 Fairfield, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Popular "Acclaim" model located in the Vintage Promenade neighborhood of Foothill Ranch. Naturally light and bright, this spacious 3 bedroom + loft floorplan offers wonderful improvements throughout. First floor highlights include engineered hardwood flooring along with custom baseboards and crown molding. Newly remodeled gourmet kitchen has been accented with beautiful granite counters, new cabinets, center island & stainless steel appliances. Large family room with custom fireplace & media niche. Separate formal living room & dining room with large, vaulted ceiling. Upstairs features 2 large secondary bedrooms along with a spacious master suite offering a walk in closet, updated lighting, and dual vanities. Also up on the second level is an additional loft overlooking the living room area perfect for an office, playroom, or den. Private rear yard great for entertaining. Lush tropical landscaping front and back, along with water resistant turf grass. Custom stone inlay hardscape & patio cover. This home also has solar panels for reduced electric payments. 2 car garage equipped with laminate flooring, overhead storage, and 10' projection screen perfect for entertaining. Close to the 241 toll, shopping, schools & parks. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Fairfield have any available units?
28 Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28 Fairfield have?
Some of 28 Fairfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
28 Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 28 Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28 Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 28 Fairfield offers parking.
Does 28 Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Fairfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Fairfield have a pool?
No, 28 Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 28 Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 28 Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Fairfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Fairfield does not have units with air conditioning.

