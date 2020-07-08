28 Fairfield

Amenities

Popular "Acclaim" model located in the Vintage Promenade neighborhood of Foothill Ranch. Naturally light and bright, this spacious 3 bedroom + loft floorplan offers wonderful improvements throughout. First floor highlights include engineered hardwood flooring along with custom baseboards and crown molding. Newly remodeled gourmet kitchen has been accented with beautiful granite counters, new cabinets, center island & stainless steel appliances. Large family room with custom fireplace & media niche. Separate formal living room & dining room with large, vaulted ceiling. Upstairs features 2 large secondary bedrooms along with a spacious master suite offering a walk in closet, updated lighting, and dual vanities. Also up on the second level is an additional loft overlooking the living room area perfect for an office, playroom, or den. Private rear yard great for entertaining. Lush tropical landscaping front and back, along with water resistant turf grass. Custom stone inlay hardscape & patio cover. This home also has solar panels for reduced electric payments. 2 car garage equipped with laminate flooring, overhead storage, and 10' projection screen perfect for entertaining. Close to the 241 toll, shopping, schools & parks. This home is a must see!