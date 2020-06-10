27 Castellana

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful Toll Brothers home is located in highly sought Baker Ranch, a community with resort style amenities including Vista Swim Club, Promenade Park and the pedestrian bridge across Alton Parkway. Offers two master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop, great room opens to private, enclosed surrounding yard. Second floor provides a huge loft with three bedrooms that including lots of storage spaces. Vista Swim Club features a Junior Olympic pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen, basketball half court, kid's play structures, barbecues and picnic tables. Promenade Park has walking paths, climbing walls, hammocks, a large open lawn great for any activities in the park.