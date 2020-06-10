All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated August 7 2019

27 Castellana

27 Castellana · No Longer Available
Location

27 Castellana, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Pacific Commercentre

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful Toll Brothers home is located in highly sought Baker Ranch, a community with resort style amenities including Vista Swim Club, Promenade Park and the pedestrian bridge across Alton Parkway. Offers two master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop, great room opens to private, enclosed surrounding yard. Second floor provides a huge loft with three bedrooms that including lots of storage spaces. Vista Swim Club features a Junior Olympic pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen, basketball half court, kid's play structures, barbecues and picnic tables. Promenade Park has walking paths, climbing walls, hammocks, a large open lawn great for any activities in the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Castellana have any available units?
27 Castellana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 27 Castellana have?
Some of 27 Castellana's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Castellana currently offering any rent specials?
27 Castellana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Castellana pet-friendly?
No, 27 Castellana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 27 Castellana offer parking?
No, 27 Castellana does not offer parking.
Does 27 Castellana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Castellana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Castellana have a pool?
Yes, 27 Castellana has a pool.
Does 27 Castellana have accessible units?
No, 27 Castellana does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Castellana have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Castellana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Castellana have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Castellana does not have units with air conditioning.
