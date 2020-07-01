26035 Serrano Court

Amenities

Welcome to Serrano Creek community! A nice and cozy upstairs unit surrounded by tall trees and green grass. it is conveniently located by lake forest and dimension. 2 bed and 1 bath, 884 sf, 1 carport assigned parking, many other unassigned parking spots available for your guests. the home offers spacious bedroom with neighborhood view, bright and airy living room, high ceiling, best fit for the young starter family. The community is quiet, close to school, supermarket, library, parks, church, hiking trail, pool and Jacuzzi. Easy access to 5, 405, 133 and 241 freeway. Less than 3 miles to shopping and entertainment. Only $1990 per month. The rent will cover the water and trash. Additionally, washer, and dryer, refrigerator are included, tenant is responsible to maintenance for appliances. The best price in town! Hurry, it won't last! It will be available to show December 20th. Please text me for access code 949-838-7916. 2+years lease term is preferred. Thank you for showing!