Lake Forest, CA
26035 Serrano Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:37 PM

26035 Serrano Court

26035 Serrano Court · No Longer Available
Location

26035 Serrano Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Welcome to Serrano Creek community! A nice and cozy upstairs unit surrounded by tall trees and green grass. it is conveniently located by lake forest and dimension. 2 bed and 1 bath, 884 sf, 1 carport assigned parking, many other unassigned parking spots available for your guests. the home offers spacious bedroom with neighborhood view, bright and airy living room, high ceiling, best fit for the young starter family. The community is quiet, close to school, supermarket, library, parks, church, hiking trail, pool and Jacuzzi. Easy access to 5, 405, 133 and 241 freeway. Less than 3 miles to shopping and entertainment. Only $1990 per month. The rent will cover the water and trash. Additionally, washer, and dryer, refrigerator are included, tenant is responsible to maintenance for appliances. The best price in town! Hurry, it won't last! It will be available to show December 20th. Please text me for access code 949-838-7916. 2+years lease term is preferred. Thank you for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26035 Serrano Court have any available units?
26035 Serrano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26035 Serrano Court have?
Some of 26035 Serrano Court's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26035 Serrano Court currently offering any rent specials?
26035 Serrano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26035 Serrano Court pet-friendly?
No, 26035 Serrano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26035 Serrano Court offer parking?
Yes, 26035 Serrano Court offers parking.
Does 26035 Serrano Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26035 Serrano Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26035 Serrano Court have a pool?
Yes, 26035 Serrano Court has a pool.
Does 26035 Serrano Court have accessible units?
No, 26035 Serrano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26035 Serrano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 26035 Serrano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26035 Serrano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26035 Serrano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

