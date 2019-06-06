All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
26 Lunette Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:31 PM

26 Lunette Avenue

26 Lunette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26 Lunette Avenue, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location is everything. Walk to Foothill Ranch Elementary. A rare Opportunity to lease a great floor plan in the Borrego Ridge area. Enter into the light and bright living room with high ceilings. This home offers a living room, dining room and family room with fireplace that opens up to a remodeled kitchen. A Cozy backyard patio with newly laid sod will delight you. As you walk upstairs there are two secondary bedrooms with a newly remodeled Jack and Jill bathroom. Fall in love with the spacious master bedroom and newly remodeled master bathroom . As a bonus the loft has been converted to an office space or can be used as a 4th bedroom. There is also a great space in the hall way to study and or do arts and crafts. This home will not disappoint. Welcome Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Lunette Avenue have any available units?
26 Lunette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26 Lunette Avenue have?
Some of 26 Lunette Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Lunette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26 Lunette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Lunette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26 Lunette Avenue offer parking?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 26 Lunette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Lunette Avenue have a pool?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26 Lunette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Lunette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Lunette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Lunette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
