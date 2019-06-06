26 Lunette Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Location is everything. Walk to Foothill Ranch Elementary. A rare Opportunity to lease a great floor plan in the Borrego Ridge area. Enter into the light and bright living room with high ceilings. This home offers a living room, dining room and family room with fireplace that opens up to a remodeled kitchen. A Cozy backyard patio with newly laid sod will delight you. As you walk upstairs there are two secondary bedrooms with a newly remodeled Jack and Jill bathroom. Fall in love with the spacious master bedroom and newly remodeled master bathroom . As a bonus the loft has been converted to an office space or can be used as a 4th bedroom. There is also a great space in the hall way to study and or do arts and crafts. This home will not disappoint. Welcome Home!!!