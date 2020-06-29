All apartments in Lake Forest
25981 McKenna Court

25981 Mckenna Court · No Longer Available
Location

25981 Mckenna Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
CDS location. Hardwood floors and crown molding, louvered window covering and wood cased low E windows. Designer front and interior doors. Custom kitchen w/raised ceiling, custom cabinets and granite counter tops. GE Cafe stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, 5 burner stove, microwave and dishwasher. Dual pane garden window and recessed lighting. Large pantry. Breakfast nook w/custom built-in granite top buffet. Hall nook w/built-in granite counter top leads to a vaulted ceiling living room and FP w/granite mantel and matching granite entry way. Martin Logan built-in surround sound speakers. Low E slider leads to entertainer's backyard: covered patio and large gazebo w/gas BBQ, refrigerator and wrap-around bar that can seat 8 adults. Customized hardwood staircase and balusters inc's office area off second level hallway. Master bedroom suite has been redesigned to maximize the master bathroom. Exquisite glass top dual vanity, large hand crafted shower w/ seamless glass doors and walls plus separate extra deep soaking tub with circulating jets. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Martin Logan recessed surround sound speakers and Walk-in Closet and California Closet organizers. Half bathroom downstairs w/designer vanity and mirror. Upstairs Half bath w/deep jetted soaking tub and designer vanity and mirror.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25981 McKenna Court have any available units?
25981 McKenna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25981 McKenna Court have?
Some of 25981 McKenna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25981 McKenna Court currently offering any rent specials?
25981 McKenna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25981 McKenna Court pet-friendly?
No, 25981 McKenna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25981 McKenna Court offer parking?
No, 25981 McKenna Court does not offer parking.
Does 25981 McKenna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25981 McKenna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25981 McKenna Court have a pool?
No, 25981 McKenna Court does not have a pool.
Does 25981 McKenna Court have accessible units?
No, 25981 McKenna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25981 McKenna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25981 McKenna Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 25981 McKenna Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25981 McKenna Court does not have units with air conditioning.

