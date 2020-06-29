25981 McKenna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

CDS location. Hardwood floors and crown molding, louvered window covering and wood cased low E windows. Designer front and interior doors. Custom kitchen w/raised ceiling, custom cabinets and granite counter tops. GE Cafe stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, 5 burner stove, microwave and dishwasher. Dual pane garden window and recessed lighting. Large pantry. Breakfast nook w/custom built-in granite top buffet. Hall nook w/built-in granite counter top leads to a vaulted ceiling living room and FP w/granite mantel and matching granite entry way. Martin Logan built-in surround sound speakers. Low E slider leads to entertainer's backyard: covered patio and large gazebo w/gas BBQ, refrigerator and wrap-around bar that can seat 8 adults. Customized hardwood staircase and balusters inc's office area off second level hallway. Master bedroom suite has been redesigned to maximize the master bathroom. Exquisite glass top dual vanity, large hand crafted shower w/ seamless glass doors and walls plus separate extra deep soaking tub with circulating jets. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Martin Logan recessed surround sound speakers and Walk-in Closet and California Closet organizers. Half bathroom downstairs w/designer vanity and mirror. Upstairs Half bath w/deep jetted soaking tub and designer vanity and mirror.