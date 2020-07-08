258 Finch Freeway.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Brand new home in Baker Ranch build in 2018! The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and has an open concept floor plan featuring 1,772 sf living space. Upgrades wood floors and cabinet. The kitchen has white contemporary cabinetry, granite countertops, convenient kitchen island with breakfast bar, and stainless steel built-in appliances and a brand new touch screen refrigerator. Open floor plan with great layout! Bright and airy! Home also has an upstairs laundry room that comes with brand new washer and dryer. Walk outside and enjoy your very own private outdoor space perfect for the BBQ and entertaining. Home has attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home. This beautiful home is ready for move-in and offers a special opportunity to own in this highly regarded community. The community park offers sports fields, basketball courts, splash pad, playgrounds, picnic tables, sand volleyball, and children’s play areas to enjoy. Close to shopping, dog park, dining, employment centers, and entertainment. Short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 toll road and 5 and 405 fwy.