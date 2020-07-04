25212 Tanoak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Impecable place with upgraded Kitchen, granite counter top, beaufiul back splash, newer & modern cabinets. 3 Ceiling fans with it's own remote control.

Tile in kithcen and bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom. Enjoy the view from the living room, you have no one behind you. Very spacious

balcony to enjoy your BBQ and relaxing moments. Newer windows throughout, wood shutters in some windows and elegant blinds in the living room. The ample bedroom has a wall to wall closet. The bathroom has being remodeled as well, super clean. Small hallway with linnen closet .The lease includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, dishwasher. One car attached garage, plus the driveway and an additional parking space assigned to the unit. (Total 3 parking spaces, including garage) Laundry room next to garage. 2 ways to access the home one through main door that leads you upstairs and access through the garage. No one above the unit. Swimming pool is walking distance. Shopping center within less than a mile as well. You'll Love it.

Come see it today!