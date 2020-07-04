All apartments in Lake Forest
25212 Tanoak Lane
25212 Tanoak Lane

25212 Tanoak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25212 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Impecable place with upgraded Kitchen, granite counter top, beaufiul back splash, newer & modern cabinets. 3 Ceiling fans with it's own remote control.
Tile in kithcen and bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom. Enjoy the view from the living room, you have no one behind you. Very spacious
balcony to enjoy your BBQ and relaxing moments. Newer windows throughout, wood shutters in some windows and elegant blinds in the living room. The ample bedroom has a wall to wall closet. The bathroom has being remodeled as well, super clean. Small hallway with linnen closet .The lease includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, dishwasher. One car attached garage, plus the driveway and an additional parking space assigned to the unit. (Total 3 parking spaces, including garage) Laundry room next to garage. 2 ways to access the home one through main door that leads you upstairs and access through the garage. No one above the unit. Swimming pool is walking distance. Shopping center within less than a mile as well. You'll Love it.
Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25212 Tanoak Lane have any available units?
25212 Tanoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25212 Tanoak Lane have?
Some of 25212 Tanoak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25212 Tanoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25212 Tanoak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25212 Tanoak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25212 Tanoak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25212 Tanoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25212 Tanoak Lane offers parking.
Does 25212 Tanoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25212 Tanoak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25212 Tanoak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25212 Tanoak Lane has a pool.
Does 25212 Tanoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 25212 Tanoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25212 Tanoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25212 Tanoak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25212 Tanoak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25212 Tanoak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

