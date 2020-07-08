All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24516 Copper Cliff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24516 Copper Cliff Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

24516 Copper Cliff Court

24516 Copper Cliff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24516 Copper Cliff Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Lake Forest Neighborhood Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo - Backed up to the Serrano Creek Park and across the street from Lake Forest Sun and Sail Club develops a great environment to raise a new family, or start a new chapter in life. This two bedroom, two bathroom condo includes a spacious living room, open kitchen floor plan, decent sized rooms and bathroom. The main living space is located upstairs, perfect for family or friend gatherings downstairs. Washer and Dryer included with in unit laundry off the master bedroom upstairs. Enjoy a small sun patio in the backyard. Unit is provided a one detached covered car garage. Tenants to carry renters insurance. HOA fees and trash utility is included in rent. Additionally, tenants can purchase memberships to the Sun and Sail Club. Please contact Alex to schedule a showing, 949-887-2780.

(RLNE5703605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court have any available units?
24516 Copper Cliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 24516 Copper Cliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
24516 Copper Cliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24516 Copper Cliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 24516 Copper Cliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 24516 Copper Cliff Court offers parking.
Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24516 Copper Cliff Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court have a pool?
No, 24516 Copper Cliff Court does not have a pool.
Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court have accessible units?
No, 24516 Copper Cliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24516 Copper Cliff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24516 Copper Cliff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24516 Copper Cliff Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College