24516 Copper Cliff Court

Quiet Lake Forest Neighborhood Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo - Backed up to the Serrano Creek Park and across the street from Lake Forest Sun and Sail Club develops a great environment to raise a new family, or start a new chapter in life. This two bedroom, two bathroom condo includes a spacious living room, open kitchen floor plan, decent sized rooms and bathroom. The main living space is located upstairs, perfect for family or friend gatherings downstairs. Washer and Dryer included with in unit laundry off the master bedroom upstairs. Enjoy a small sun patio in the backyard. Unit is provided a one detached covered car garage. Tenants to carry renters insurance. HOA fees and trash utility is included in rent. Additionally, tenants can purchase memberships to the Sun and Sail Club. Please contact Alex to schedule a showing, 949-887-2780.



