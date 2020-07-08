All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:39 AM

22932 Broadleaf

22932 Broadleaf · No Longer Available
Location

22932 Broadleaf, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bennett Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic remodel. New wood floors, new windows, new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new subway tile back-splash, new stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new showers, new vanities, new vanity counter tops, new, new, new!!!. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, almost 1900 sq ft and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a park at the of the cul-de-sac as well. This place is awesome.
To see this home anytime, Call Greg Hughes 949-350-9555
Cobalt Real Estate, Inc.
Dre Lic # 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22932 Broadleaf have any available units?
22932 Broadleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22932 Broadleaf have?
Some of 22932 Broadleaf's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22932 Broadleaf currently offering any rent specials?
22932 Broadleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22932 Broadleaf pet-friendly?
No, 22932 Broadleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22932 Broadleaf offer parking?
Yes, 22932 Broadleaf offers parking.
Does 22932 Broadleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22932 Broadleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22932 Broadleaf have a pool?
No, 22932 Broadleaf does not have a pool.
Does 22932 Broadleaf have accessible units?
No, 22932 Broadleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 22932 Broadleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 22932 Broadleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22932 Broadleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 22932 Broadleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

